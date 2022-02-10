Terra Price Tops $57.08 on Major Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $57.08 or 0.00127051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $22.91 billion and approximately $1.56 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terra has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00010035 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000539 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 818,506,354 coins and its circulating supply is 401,364,641 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

