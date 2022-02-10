68,258 Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Purchased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.45.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. upped their price objective on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

