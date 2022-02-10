Rocket Vault (RVF) Price Tops $0.0651 on Top Exchanges

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00049604 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.06 or 0.07204928 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,794.16 or 0.99701169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00051331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00054806 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006279 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

