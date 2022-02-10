Axa S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,470 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $27,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $169.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $107.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.76. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $219.94.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.50.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $7,195,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $6,454,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 956,873 shares of company stock valued at $170,953,150. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.