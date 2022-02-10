Axa S.A. Purchases 15,900 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Axa S.A. boosted its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.28% of AGCO worth $25,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AGCO by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AGCO by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of AGCO by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO stock opened at $130.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.08%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

