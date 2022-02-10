Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Baidu worth $32,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,610,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,092,576,000 after purchasing an additional 167,792 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Baidu by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,569,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,471,254,000 after purchasing an additional 73,849 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Baidu by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $957,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Baidu by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $747,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,424,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $372,837,000 after purchasing an additional 728,508 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.31.

Baidu stock opened at $166.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.34. The firm has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.14 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.