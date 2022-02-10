Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 98.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,432 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Kirby were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 68,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 47,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J H. Pyne sold 13,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $857,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J H. Pyne sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $39,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,917 shares of company stock worth $2,940,468 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

KEX stock opened at $63.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.36. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.40 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KEX shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

