Natixis Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Natixis cut its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,366 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EDIT. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 19.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.81. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $73.03.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $60,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EDIT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

