Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 206,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $55,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1,533.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 32,601 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

MOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.69.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $307.42 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.65 and a fifty-two week high of $328.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $296.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.06. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.