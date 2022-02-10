ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 950,247 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 238,408 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $61,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,189 shares of company stock worth $23,202,685. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.68.

NYSE COP opened at $92.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $122.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $94.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

