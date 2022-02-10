Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 257,808 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 188.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 394,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,808 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $64,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HRI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Herc by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Herc by 109.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Herc in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

HRI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.67.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $174.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.02 and a 200-day moving average of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.40 and a 1-year high of $203.14.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.