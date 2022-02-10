GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $657,000 Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 35.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

In other news, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 125,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.78 per share, with a total value of $8,118,294.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $934,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 562,554 shares of company stock valued at $35,459,376 and sold 45,000 shares valued at $3,015,300. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFSI opened at $60.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.21.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.48%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

