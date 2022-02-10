Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDGL. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $90.41 on Thursday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $142.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.67. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDGL shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.78.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

