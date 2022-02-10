Zacks: Analysts Expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.80. NBT Bancorp reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,265 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $44,996.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $417,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $38.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.65. NBT Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.66 and a 52 week high of $42.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.55%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

