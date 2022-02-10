The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) will post $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings. Boston Beer posted earnings of $2.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full-year earnings of $8.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $16.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $15.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.67 to $18.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Boston Beer.

SAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $758.20.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $444.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $480.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $523.74. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $404.50 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,685 shares of company stock worth $3,917,380. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Tobam increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 337.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 57,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,076,000 after purchasing an additional 44,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 31.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

