-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) will report earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Phio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Phio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PHIO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ PHIO opened at $0.94 on Monday. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHIO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 153,864 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 11,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 1,122.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 112,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phio Pharmaceuticals (PHIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.