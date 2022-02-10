Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Phio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PHIO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 95,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 1,122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 112,658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHIO opened at $0.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

