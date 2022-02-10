Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Sets New 1-Year High at $104.33

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $104.33 and last traded at $104.13, with a volume of 1097 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.55.

WTFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.88.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.34%.

In other news, Director Alex E. Washington III acquired 4,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 543.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,016,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,814 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 124.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 67,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 347,938 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 525.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 410,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,023,000 after purchasing an additional 345,164 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 558,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,269,000 after acquiring an additional 228,782 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,135,000 after acquiring an additional 214,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.