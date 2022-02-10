Axa S.A. Has $20.86 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Nasdaq worth $20,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,706,000 after buying an additional 78,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,481,000 after purchasing an additional 246,294 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,397,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,817,000 after purchasing an additional 79,309 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 73.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,116,000 after purchasing an additional 514,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NDAQ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.50.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $179.65 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.57 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $178,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 2,595 shares of company stock worth $526,465 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

