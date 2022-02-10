Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $2.21 Million Position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 243.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 430,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.36% of Antares Pharma worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 32.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 23.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,560 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 16.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,427 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 23.8% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ ATRS opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Antares Pharma Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

