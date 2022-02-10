Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 120,000 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,908,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,952 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,978,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,472,000 after acquiring an additional 244,115 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 295.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,324,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968,018 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 7.9% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 7,304,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,951,000 after acquiring an additional 537,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

In other Change Healthcare news, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $94,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHNG opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $866.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.59 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. Change Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Change Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.