FIL Ltd Sells 399,986 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 399,986 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in ExlService were worth $58,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ExlService by 10,525.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ExlService by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

EXLS opened at $125.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.82. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $146.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

