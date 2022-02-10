Zacks: Brokerages Expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to Announce $6.73 EPS

Equities research analysts expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to announce $6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.19 to $7.05. O’Reilly Automotive posted earnings per share of $7.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year earnings of $31.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.00 to $33.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $34.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.80 to $36.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $686.64.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $640.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $670.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $635.99. The stock has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $428.79 and a 1 year high of $710.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 53.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 25.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

