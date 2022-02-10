Brokerages Anticipate Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) to Post $1.65 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) to post $1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63. Palo Alto Networks posted earnings of $1.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $9.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.64.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total transaction of $4,999,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total transaction of $6,488,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,500 shares of company stock worth $31,621,495 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $534.49 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $311.56 and a 12 month high of $572.67. The company has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.42 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $523.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $488.34.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.