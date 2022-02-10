Tracy Faber Sells 2,034 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tracy Faber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of McKesson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92.

Shares of MCK opened at $278.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $169.34 and a 1-year high of $282.73.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

