WEX (NYSE:WEX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.200-$11.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion.WEX also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.550-$2.650 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $207.54.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $167.15 on Thursday. WEX has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $234.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.10, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WEX stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,958 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of WEX worth $57,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

