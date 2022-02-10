FIL Ltd Has $51.49 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

FIL Ltd lowered its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 356,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $51,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,941,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,398,596,000 after buying an additional 175,344 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,761,000 after buying an additional 4,727,471 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,034,000 after buying an additional 666,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,505,000 after buying an additional 133,077 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,182,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,261,000 after buying an additional 207,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.54.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $146.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

