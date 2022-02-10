FIL Ltd Has $47.24 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

FIL Ltd grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $47,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,518,000 after buying an additional 70,243 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,133,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,761,435,000 after buying an additional 63,084 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,749,000 after buying an additional 56,125 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total transaction of $400,175.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,726 shares of company stock valued at $24,176,355. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,554.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,033.40 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,550.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,518.60.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

