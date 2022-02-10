Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 103,386 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 41.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 147,437 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 103,386 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $29,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,523,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,934,000 after purchasing an additional 57,069 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 53,117 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $255,750,000 after purchasing an additional 120,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI stock opened at $232.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.51. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 25.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.52.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.