Voya Investment Management LLC Has $27.68 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 390,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,885 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $27,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Micron Technology by 98.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,129 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Micron Technology by 564.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in Micron Technology by 11.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 110.8% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 254,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 53,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.

NASDAQ MU opened at $88.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $98.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

