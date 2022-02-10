Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,088 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 170,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,881,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 403,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,230,000 after buying an additional 83,276 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total value of $63,753.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,384,716. 10.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $726.11.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $619.77 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $625.50 and its 200 day moving average is $622.12. The company has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

