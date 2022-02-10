Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 33,502 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 324,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,502 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $24,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,092,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,618,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,945,000 after acquiring an additional 70,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 194,106 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 445.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 118,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CWST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $76.50 on Thursday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.02 and a 52 week high of $89.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total transaction of $655,344.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $870,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,439 in the last three months. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

