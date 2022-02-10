Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,506 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $22,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 83.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,937,000 after acquiring an additional 78,798 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 669,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,444,000 after acquiring an additional 79,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,602,000 after acquiring an additional 366,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.08.

NYSE ITW opened at $226.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.36 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

