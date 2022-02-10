Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 7,237 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,237 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $22,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 168.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HCA shares. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

HCA opened at $243.42 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $170.13 and a one year high of $269.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

