Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prometheus Biosciences were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,067,000 after purchasing an additional 593,261 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 349.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after buying an additional 419,361 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 41.6% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 502,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,915,000 after buying an additional 147,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $4,024,000. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RXDX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock opened at $39.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.68. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $40.49.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.74% and a negative net margin of 2,696.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

