-$0.15 EPS Expected for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) to report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChargePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

In other news, insider Lawrence Lee sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $294,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 479,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $9,933,603.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock valued at $20,775,052. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 804.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,053,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,878,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,713,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,038,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHPT stock opened at $13.82 on Monday. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.68.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

