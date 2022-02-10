Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (SONG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.31 on March 15th

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:SONG opened at GBX 118.20 ($1.60) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 123.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 123.92. Hipgnosis Songs Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 114 ($1.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 130.40 ($1.76). The company has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 19,596.17. The company has a quick ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.28.

Get Hipgnosis Songs Fund alerts:

In other Hipgnosis Songs Fund news, insider Andrew Sutch purchased 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £782.08 ($1,057.58).

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hipgnosis Songs Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hipgnosis Songs Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.