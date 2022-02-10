The Cushing Renaissance Fund (SZC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on April 29th

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend by 61.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund stock opened at $43.05 on Thursday. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.87.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 5.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 23.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter.

About The Cushing Renaissance Fund

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

