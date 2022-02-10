The Cushing Renaissance Fund (SZC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on April 29th

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend by 61.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund stock opened at $43.05 on Thursday. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.87.
About The Cushing Renaissance Fund
The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Cushing Renaissance Fund (SZC)
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.