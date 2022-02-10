T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.20

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08.

T. Rowe Price Group has increased its dividend payment by 54.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 35 years. T. Rowe Price Group has a dividend payout ratio of 33.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to earn $13.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $153.26 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $143.64 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

