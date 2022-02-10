Humanscape (HUM) Trading 13.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $194.59 million and $10.66 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Humanscape coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000607 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00041584 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00107141 BTC.

Humanscape Coin Profile

HUM is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 711,409,623 coins. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

