Offshift (XFT) Trading 29.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Offshift has a total market cap of $58.17 million and $2.52 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Offshift has traded up 29.4% against the dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.02 or 0.00026686 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,947.81 or 0.99794568 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00068388 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00023034 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002687 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.34 or 0.00424817 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,840,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

