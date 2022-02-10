PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 99.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 301,247 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in PPG Industries by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in PPG Industries by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $156.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.86. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.10 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.65.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

