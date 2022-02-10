Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $169.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.04. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $152.52 and a twelve month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

