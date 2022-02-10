HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Acquired by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 21.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in HealthEquity by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. 95.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Adrian T. Dillon bought 12,375 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $258,806.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY opened at $56.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -801.46, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $90.65.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HQY. Raymond James lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.91.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

