Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 259,140 shares of company stock worth $15,465,580 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KO opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.75. The company has a market capitalization of $263.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.97 and a 1-year high of $62.33.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

