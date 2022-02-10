Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,898 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $131,601,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock opened at $137.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.75. The company has a market capitalization of $381.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.65.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

