Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 333,090 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 333,090 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in JD.com were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of JD.com by 255.5% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,990 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 835.6% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $588,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277,722 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 116.2% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217,735 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in JD.com during the second quarter worth about $263,913,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in JD.com during the second quarter worth about $257,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD opened at $78.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price objective on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays began coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.