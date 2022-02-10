GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $717,000 Position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after buying an additional 82,983 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 50.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 81,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 27,405 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 134.7% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 98.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,103 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.2% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

In other news, Director Samira Beckwith sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $34,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 53,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $735,544.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,184 shares of company stock valued at $3,830,896 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.33.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.