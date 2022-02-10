Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Avient updated its FY22 guidance to $3.50 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.500 EPS.

Avient stock opened at $53.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Avient has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $61.46.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

In other Avient news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of Avient stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

