HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 2,307 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 35,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYV opened at $82.48 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $91.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.82.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

